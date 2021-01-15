Among three sentenced on Friday for their roles in a 2019 protest was a Hong Kong firefighter, the first to get jail over the year-long social unrest. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: firefighter with petrol bombs is first member of fire services sentenced over 2019 unrest, gets 34 months’ jail
- Judge says he gives ‘very little to no weight’ to Fong Chi-hung’s excellent service record, considering seriousness of the charges
- Co-defendants Chiu Ho-chun and student Lam Chin-to handed sentences of 28 months’ jail and correctional training of up to nine months respectively
