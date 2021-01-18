There were violent clashes across Hong Kong Island on August 31, 2019. Photo: AP There were violent clashes across Hong Kong Island on August 31, 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: four years’ jail for only person convicted of rioting during August 31, 2019, day of unrest

  • Chan Cho-ho, 25, sentenced over violent clashes on August 31, 2019, one of the most chaotic days of that year’s protests
  • Defendant is first and only to be convicted of rioting that day, with 14 other acquitted of the charge

Updated: 2:26pm, 18 Jan, 2021

