There were violent clashes across Hong Kong Island on August 31, 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests: four years’ jail for only person convicted of rioting during August 31, 2019, day of unrest
- Chan Cho-ho, 25, sentenced over violent clashes on August 31, 2019, one of the most chaotic days of that year’s protests
- Defendant is first and only to be convicted of rioting that day, with 14 other acquitted of the charge
Topic | Hong Kong protests
There were violent clashes across Hong Kong Island on August 31, 2019. Photo: AP