Top court throws out request by Hong Kong prison bosses to keep discriminatory haircut requirement for male inmates
- Court of Final Appeal ruled on November 27 that forcing only male prisoners to wear their hair short constituted sex discrimination
- It said on Monday there was nothing complex about its ruling that justified a six-month suspension
‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung was victorious after his legal battle went all the way to the top court. Photo: Dickson Lee