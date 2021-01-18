‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung was victorious after his legal battle went all the way to the top court. Photo: Dickson Lee ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung was victorious after his legal battle went all the way to the top court. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung was victorious after his legal battle went all the way to the top court. Photo: Dickson Lee

Hong Kong courts

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Top court throws out request by Hong Kong prison bosses to keep discriminatory haircut requirement for male inmates

  • Court of Final Appeal ruled on November 27 that forcing only male prisoners to wear their hair short constituted sex discrimination
  • It said on Monday there was nothing complex about its ruling that justified a six-month suspension

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:47pm, 18 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung was victorious after his legal battle went all the way to the top court. Photo: Dickson Lee ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung was victorious after his legal battle went all the way to the top court. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung was victorious after his legal battle went all the way to the top court. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE