Police officers were filmed collecting evidence at the student halls at the university’s Wu Yee Sun College. Photo: Handout Police officers were filmed collecting evidence at the student halls at the university’s Wu Yee Sun College. Photo: Handout
Police officers were filmed collecting evidence at the student halls at the university’s Wu Yee Sun College. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong students arrested over attack on security guards at Chinese University campus

  • Trio detained on Monday in connection with incident at Sha Tin campus on January 11
  • Group of seven threw unknown white substance at guards manning barrier near University MTR station

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:45am, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers were filmed collecting evidence at the student halls at the university’s Wu Yee Sun College. Photo: Handout Police officers were filmed collecting evidence at the student halls at the university’s Wu Yee Sun College. Photo: Handout
Police officers were filmed collecting evidence at the student halls at the university’s Wu Yee Sun College. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE