Police officers were filmed collecting evidence at the student halls at the university’s Wu Yee Sun College. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong students arrested over attack on security guards at Chinese University campus
- Trio detained on Monday in connection with incident at Sha Tin campus on January 11
- Group of seven threw unknown white substance at guards manning barrier near University MTR station
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
