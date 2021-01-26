The case was heard at Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam The case was heard at Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong policeman who admitted defrauding force’s credit union over HK$450,000 in loans told to expect jail term

  • Eastern Court hears Li Hung-fat falsely stated he had no outstanding loans when he sought to borrow money from Hong Kong Police Credit Union
  • Principal Magistrate Bina Chainrai tells him that immediate imprisonment is ‘very likely’; officer will be sentenced on February 9

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:07pm, 26 Jan, 2021

