The case was heard at Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong policeman who admitted defrauding force’s credit union over HK$450,000 in loans told to expect jail term
- Eastern Court hears Li Hung-fat falsely stated he had no outstanding loans when he sought to borrow money from Hong Kong Police Credit Union
- Principal Magistrate Bina Chainrai tells him that immediate imprisonment is ‘very likely’; officer will be sentenced on February 9
Topic | Crime
