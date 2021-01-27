The District Court has found a policeman guilty for a series of sexual assaults committed against young girls in 2017 and 2018. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong policeman jailed for nearly four years for sexually assaulting multiple underage girls
- District Court finds jail time appropriate after a psychological report said the risk of the 35-year-old reoffending was at “the higher end of a moderate level”
- The assaults took place over a span of several months in 2017 and 2018, with one occurring while the officer was out on bail after being arrested over the others
