The District Court has found a policeman guilty for a series of sexual assaults committed against young girls in 2017 and 2018. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong policeman jailed for nearly four years for sexually assaulting multiple underage girls

  • District Court finds jail time appropriate after a psychological report said the risk of the 35-year-old reoffending was at “the higher end of a moderate level”
  • The assaults took place over a span of several months in 2017 and 2018, with one occurring while the officer was out on bail after being arrested over the others

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:46pm, 27 Jan, 2021

