TWGHs Leo Tung-hai Lee Primary School in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong primary school teacher driven to suicide by actions of principal, coroner rules

  • Lam Lai-tong fell to her death at TWGHs Leo Tung-Hai Lee Primary School in Tin Shui Wai in 2019, after repeated run-ins with then headmistress Law Yuen-yee
  • Coroner Monica Chow says the tragedy could have been prevented, and points to a failure in complaint mechanism with the school’s sponsoring body

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 11:31pm, 29 Jan, 2021

