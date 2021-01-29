TWGHs Leo Tung-hai Lee Primary School in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong primary school teacher driven to suicide by actions of principal, coroner rules
- Lam Lai-tong fell to her death at TWGHs Leo Tung-Hai Lee Primary School in Tin Shui Wai in 2019, after repeated run-ins with then headmistress Law Yuen-yee
- Coroner Monica Chow says the tragedy could have been prevented, and points to a failure in complaint mechanism with the school’s sponsoring body
Topic | Hong Kong courts
