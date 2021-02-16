Former Hong Kong lawmaker Au Nok-hin arrives at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam Former Hong Kong lawmaker Au Nok-hin arrives at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Au Nok-hin arrives at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: former opposition lawmakers plead guilty to roles in unauthorised 2019 march, face up to five years in prison

  • Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung both had their bail extended by the District Court until their sentencing hearing
  • Their co-defendants, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, have pleaded not guilty and face a trial that could impact other hearings over unlawful assemblies

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 1:23pm, 16 Feb, 2021

