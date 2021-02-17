Protesters flood Victoria Park on August 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Protesters flood Victoria Park on August 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters flood Victoria Park on August 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: judge rejects bid by Jimmy Lai, six ex-opposition lawmakers in illegal assembly case to allow defence from British policing expert

  • District Judge Amanda Woodcock expresses concern over impartiality of Keele University expert Professor Clifford Stott, who was briefly involved in inquiry into 2019 unrest
  • Defence argues court should take into account his analysis on perceived police failure to implement crowd control measures on August 18 that year

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:59pm, 17 Feb, 2021

