Protesters flood Victoria Park on August 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: judge rejects bid by Jimmy Lai, six ex-opposition lawmakers in illegal assembly case to allow defence from British policing expert
- District Judge Amanda Woodcock expresses concern over impartiality of Keele University expert Professor Clifford Stott, who was briefly involved in inquiry into 2019 unrest
- Defence argues court should take into account his analysis on perceived police failure to implement crowd control measures on August 18 that year
