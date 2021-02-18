Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been denied bail. Photo: Winson Wong Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been denied bail. Photo: Winson Wong
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been denied bail. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law: media tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail, will remain in custody while facing raft of charges

  • The 73-year-old founder of the Next Digital media group and the tabloid-style Apple Daily newspaper has spent the last 68 days behind bars
  • Lai is facing eight separate charges, including under the Beijing-imposed national security law, in six cases

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:27pm, 18 Feb, 2021

