Deng Jianwei (left) and Zheng Zehui have joined the national security agency set up by Beijing in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Guangdong officials join top brass at national security office in Hong Kong, source says
- Pair identified as Zheng Zehui, the public security bureau head in Zhongshan, and Deng Jianwei, a standing committee member of Foshan
- Duo attended an inauguration by the Federation of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Community Organisations for its board of directors on Sunday
