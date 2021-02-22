Deng Jianwei (left) and Zheng Zehui have joined the national security agency set up by Beijing in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP Deng Jianwei (left) and Zheng Zehui have joined the national security agency set up by Beijing in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Guangdong officials join top brass at national security office in Hong Kong, source says

  • Pair identified as Zheng Zehui, the public security bureau head in Zhongshan, and Deng Jianwei, a standing committee member of Foshan
  • Duo attended an inauguration by the Federation of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Community Organisations for its board of directors on Sunday

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy LeungDanny Mok
Christy Leung and Danny Mok

Updated: 11:46pm, 22 Feb, 2021

