Hong Kong judge cites heightened risk of reoffending in decision to deny bail to media mogul Jimmy Lai

  • Madam Justice Anthea Pang points to new accusations from police that Jimmy Lai committed other offences in her reasoning for remanding the 73-year-old in custody
  • No amount of conditions for release can prevent a determined defendant from committing further infractions, she adds

Brian Wong

23 Feb, 2021

