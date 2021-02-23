A High Court judge has cited Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai’s (centre) risk of reoffending in her reasoning for denying him bail. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong judge cites heightened risk of reoffending in decision to deny bail to media mogul Jimmy Lai
- Madam Justice Anthea Pang points to new accusations from police that Jimmy Lai committed other offences in her reasoning for remanding the 73-year-old in custody
- No amount of conditions for release can prevent a determined defendant from committing further infractions, she adds
Topic | Jimmy Lai
A High Court judge has cited Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai’s (centre) risk of reoffending in her reasoning for denying him bail. Photo: Sam Tsang