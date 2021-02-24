Scuffles broke out at New Town Plaza shopping centre on July 14, 2019, the day defendant To Kai-wa bit off the tip of a policeman’s finger. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: man who bit off the tip of a police officer’s finger found guilty of four charges
- The bite, which also fractured what remained of the digit, took place as the officer was attempting to restrain the defendant during a chaotic protest at a Sha Tin mall
- In his verdict, the judge rejected testimony from a defence witness that the bite could have been a reflexive response to the officer poking the defendant in the eye
