Hong Kong teen who tried to flee to Taiwan with other fugitives faces new bail-jumping charge

  • Prosecutors say they will be moving 17-year-old Hoang Lam-phuc’s trial to the District Court, where he faces up to seven years in prison
  • Hoang was among the 12 Hongkongers intercepted in mainland waters and detained in Shenzhen last year after boarding a Taiwan-bound speedboat

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:33pm, 26 Feb, 2021

