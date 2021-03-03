Tam Tak-chi (back) flashes a peace symbol as he and fellow defendant Wu Chi-wai (front) walk to a prison van on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
National security law: defence lawyers for 47 opposition politicians, activists push for lifting of restrictions on media reporting
- Lawyers for the opposition figures argue the exemption will better let the public understand how the Beijing-imposed law is being enforced and interpreted
- The request comes on Day 3 of a marathon session in which some of the accused were temporarily hospitalised due to exhaustion
