Hong Kong national security law: marathon bail hearing triggers complaints from the 47 defendants over authorities’ handling of the subversion case

  • Complaints accuse prosecution of inadequately preparing for the case, criticise court arrangements as ‘most unsatisfactory’
  • Politicians, activists appeared in four-day bail hearing charged with subversion over an unofficial primary election last summer

Updated: 10:32pm, 4 Mar, 2021

Supporters of the 47 defendants wait outside West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
