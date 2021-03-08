The case is part of a larger LGBT movement in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong widower launches legal bid for recognition after being denied right to organise his husband’s funeral
- Henry Li launches judicial review over Hong Kong government’s stance towards same-sex couples after death of partner Edgar Ng
- Court case forms part of a larger LGBT movement in the city, which does not recognise same-sex marriage
Topic | LGBT
