Protesters gather outside the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on August 31, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: student cleared of riot charge over lack of evidence
- Prosecutors accused Kevin Ip of two petrol bomb attacks during anti-government protest in August 2019
- But he was acquitted in District Court after case was based solely on testimony of arresting officer
