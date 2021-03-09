Protesters gather outside the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on August 31, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Protesters gather outside the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on August 31, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: student cleared of riot charge over lack of evidence

  • Prosecutors accused Kevin Ip of two petrol bomb attacks during anti-government protest in August 2019
  • But he was acquitted in District Court after case was based solely on testimony of arresting officer

