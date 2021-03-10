Eastern Court handed four girls probation and community service orders for their roles in trashing a snacks shop in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: four young students spared detention after pleading guilty to trashing snacks store
- Principal Magistrate Peter Law says he is satisfied the four girls will receive adequate support from their families and teachers in turning over a new leaf
- However, he warns they could also have been sentenced to prison, ‘because this was an act of lawlessness’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
