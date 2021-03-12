Defendants in Hong Kong’s largest national security law prosecution being taken to court last week. Photo: Dickson Lee Defendants in Hong Kong’s largest national security law prosecution being taken to court last week. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: bail denied again for 11 of the 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion, 10 others withdraw bids at last minute

  • Of the 21 defendants on Friday challenging bail decisions, 11 are denied temporary release and the remainder rescind their applications late on
  • Forty-seven defendants in total are accused of plotting to paralyse the government and topple the city leader through an unofficial primary election last July

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 1:48pm, 12 Mar, 2021

