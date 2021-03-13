Prosecutors have been challenging in the High Court the successful bail applications of nearly a quarter of the 47 defendants charged with subversion. Photo: Warton Li Prosecutors have been challenging in the High Court the successful bail applications of nearly a quarter of the 47 defendants charged with subversion. Photo: Warton Li
Prosecutors have been challenging in the High Court the successful bail applications of nearly a quarter of the 47 defendants charged with subversion. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong judge revokes bail for Jeremy Tam in subversion case, releases another defendant

  • High Court is hearing prosecution appeals against earlier decisions to grant bail to some of those charged with subversion under Beijing-decreed legislation
  • In the city’s largest national security prosecution so far, 47 opposition activists are accused of plotting to paralyse the government

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 2:09pm, 13 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prosecutors have been challenging in the High Court the successful bail applications of nearly a quarter of the 47 defendants charged with subversion. Photo: Warton Li Prosecutors have been challenging in the High Court the successful bail applications of nearly a quarter of the 47 defendants charged with subversion. Photo: Warton Li
Prosecutors have been challenging in the High Court the successful bail applications of nearly a quarter of the 47 defendants charged with subversion. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE