Anti-government protesters clashed with police in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Edmond So Anti-government protesters clashed with police in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: man gets nearly 4 years’ jail for rioting after judge praises ‘wise’ decision to plead guilty

  • Li Chak-lam, 34, was said to have hurled objects including a helmet, an umbrella and a tear-gas canister at police officers
  • He initially denied one count of rioting, but opted to plead guilty just before trial was slated to start last Thursday

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:50pm, 22 Mar, 2021

