TVB actor Mat Yeung leaves Eastern Court in December after a hearing in a case stemming from a car crash in the Mid-Levels last August. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong TV star Mat Yeung Ming avoids being remanded in custody at last second after reversing plea in careless driving case

  • Defence counsel acknowledges the star was misled into thinking he would avoid jail time if he pleaded guilty to the charges
  • Following the reversal of his plea, magistrate declines to remand him in custody, and Yeung will now stand trial for careless driving and illegally tinted windows in May

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:50pm, 24 Mar, 2021

