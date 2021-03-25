The ruling to allow joint enterprise prosecutions in riot cases could lead to more prosecutions over 2019’s social unrest. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong court grants justice department request to allow ‘joint enterprise’ prosecutions in riot, unlawful assembly cases
- The ruling may pave the way for more prosecutions of those involved in the 2019 protests, while simultaneously increasing prosecutors’ likelihood of securing convictions
- The doctrine of joint criminal enterprise allows a group of people to be held liable for offences committed by any individual member, so long as they share a common purpose
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The ruling to allow joint enterprise prosecutions in riot cases could lead to more prosecutions over 2019’s social unrest. Photo: Felix Wong