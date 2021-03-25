The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Court unseats Hong Kong opposition district councillor over paperwork omission
- While running for a seat in the To Kwa Wan South constituency, Timothy Lee said he had the support of former opposition legislator Lau Siu-lai and ex-student leader Chris Lau
- But judge finds defendant had failed to secure written consent from the two before making the claim, contravening election law
