The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Court unseats Hong Kong opposition district councillor over paperwork omission

  • While running for a seat in the To Kwa Wan South constituency, Timothy Lee said he had the support of former opposition legislator Lau Siu-lai and ex-student leader Chris Lau
  • But judge finds defendant had failed to secure written consent from the two before making the claim, contravening election law

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:03pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
The case is being heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE