A High Court judge on Monday ordered a Beijing-backed publisher to pay HK$250,000 in damages for defaming a local press group. Photo: Warton Li
Beijing-backed publisher ordered to pay HK$250,000 in damages to Hong Kong press group over Occupy allegations
- High Court dismisses author’s defence as she admits accusation that Independent Commentators Association was backed by US funding was based on hearsay
- ‘Occupy Central – A Perspective’ was published by a company owned by Beijing’s Liaison Office in the city through a number of local and mainland firms
