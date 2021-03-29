A High Court judge on Monday ordered a Beijing-backed publisher to pay HK$250,000 in damages for defaming a local press group. Photo: Warton Li A High Court judge on Monday ordered a Beijing-backed publisher to pay HK$250,000 in damages for defaming a local press group. Photo: Warton Li
A High Court judge on Monday ordered a Beijing-backed publisher to pay HK$250,000 in damages for defaming a local press group. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Beijing-backed publisher ordered to pay HK$250,000 in damages to Hong Kong press group over Occupy allegations

  • High Court dismisses author’s defence as she admits accusation that Independent Commentators Association was backed by US funding was based on hearsay
  • ‘Occupy Central – A Perspective’ was published by a company owned by Beijing’s Liaison Office in the city through a number of local and mainland firms

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:22pm, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A High Court judge on Monday ordered a Beijing-backed publisher to pay HK$250,000 in damages for defaming a local press group. Photo: Warton Li A High Court judge on Monday ordered a Beijing-backed publisher to pay HK$250,000 in damages for defaming a local press group. Photo: Warton Li
A High Court judge on Monday ordered a Beijing-backed publisher to pay HK$250,000 in damages for defaming a local press group. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE