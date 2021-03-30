Less information would be made available to the public under the new proposal. Photo: Handout
Proposal to restrict access to information in Hong Kong company registry sets alarm bells ringing for journalist groups
- Government proposal seeks to prevent people from accessing the personal particulars of company directors amid ‘increasing public awareness of the need to protect personal data’
- City’s largest journalists’ association demands immediate withdrawal of the plan, which it says will severely compromise press freedom
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
