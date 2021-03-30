Hong Kong’s national security law took effect in June 2020. Photo: AFP
National security law: historian to argue Hong Kong protest slogan incites separatism in first trial under Beijing-imposed legislation
- Lingnan University professor set to give evidence in trial of Tong Ying-kit, who is charged with terrorism, incitement to commit secession
- Tong, 24, is accused of riding a motorcycle into police officers during a July 1 protest last year
