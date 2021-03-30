The messaging app Telegram was popular with protesters in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong protests: doxxing case sees first person found guilty using colonial-era sedition law since city was handed back to China in 1997
- Hui Pui-yee convicted after pleading guilty to inciting violence and other criminal activities in 2019
- Hui was administrator of a Telegram channel and had been accused of spreading hate speech and publishing personal details of police and officials
Topic | Doxxing and cyberbullying
