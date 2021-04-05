Suspect Cheung Chun-fu (left) returns to Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he and four others appeared in court on Monday. Photo: Handout
Five Hong Kong fugitives recently returned by mainland authorities make first court appearance after completing quarantine
- The five, who served prison terms in mainland China for illegally crossing the border, are facing local charges stemming from 2019’s anti-government protests
- They were among the 12 Hong Kong fugitives intercepted in mainland waters last year while attempting to flee to Taiwan by speedboat
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Suspect Cheung Chun-fu (left) returns to Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he and four others appeared in court on Monday. Photo: Handout