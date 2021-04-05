Suspect Cheung Chun-fu (left) returns to Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he and four others appeared in court on Monday. Photo: Handout Suspect Cheung Chun-fu (left) returns to Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he and four others appeared in court on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Five Hong Kong fugitives recently returned by mainland authorities make first court appearance after completing quarantine

  • The five, who served prison terms in mainland China for illegally crossing the border, are facing local charges stemming from 2019’s anti-government protests
  • They were among the 12 Hong Kong fugitives intercepted in mainland waters last year while attempting to flee to Taiwan by speedboat

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:24pm, 5 Apr, 2021

