Louis Lo, shown arriving for an earlier bail hearing, pleaded guilty to keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: former pro-independence group member pleads guilty to possessing 1kg of high explosives, faces 20 years’ jail
- Prosecutors draw parallel with notorious criminal Yip Kai-foon, caught with 2kg of TNT in 1997, but defence argues the materials held by 29-year-old Louis Lo were less dangerous
- The raid on premises rented by the former Hong Kong National Front member also uncovered 10 petrol bombs and a large amount of protest paraphernalia
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Louis Lo, shown arriving for an earlier bail hearing, pleaded guilty to keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang