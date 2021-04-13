Activist Joshua Wong in Hong Kong’s Yau Ma Tei neighbourhood in September 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee Activist Joshua Wong in Hong Kong’s Yau Ma Tei neighbourhood in September 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: court adds to activist Joshua Wong’s jail time with four-month sentence for 2019 mask demonstration

  • Veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu, 75, jailed for five months over the same unauthorised rally, which saw attendees flout a government ban on masks that came into effect that morning
  • The 24-year-old Wong was already serving a 13½-month sentence connected to the 15-hour siege of police headquarters that year; he is expected to plead guilty to other assembly related charges at the end of the month

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:39pm, 13 Apr, 2021

