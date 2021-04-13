Former lawmaker Helena Wong appears at Eastern Court over a charge of contempt of the Legislative Council on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Former lawmaker Helena Wong appears at Eastern Court over a charge of contempt of the Legislative Council on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Former lawmaker Helena Wong appears at Eastern Court over a charge of contempt of the Legislative Council on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Former Hong Kong lawmakers facing prosecution under national security law hit with fresh charges of contempt of Legislative Council

  • Court hits Democratic Party members Andrew Wan and Helena Wong with fresh charges over disruptions to Legislative Council meetings last year
  • Their trial, however, will be delayed until October pending the outcome of another case challenging the constitutionality of such prosecutions

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:13pm, 13 Apr, 2021

