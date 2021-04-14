A street bonfire lit by protesters burns in Hong Kong’s Prince Edward neighbourhood on September 22, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: barista guilty of rioting, arson gets 4½ years’ jail for role in fire outside police station
- Judge rules Siu Lok-ting, 27, one of about a hundred protesters gathered the night of September 22, 2019, had thrown a plant and pieces of cardboard into a street bonfire, posing a danger to passers-by
- ‘My future was in her hands,’ distraught father cries out as family breadwinner sentenced; Siu is the sixth Hongkonger to be convicted of rioting following trial
