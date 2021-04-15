Protesters gather in Tsuen Wan ahead of a mass rally on National Day in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: trio’s mere presence at National Day unrest makes them guilty of rioting, judge rules
- District Judge Ernest Lin cites ‘joint enterprise’ principle in convicting three, despite lack of evidence they committed violent acts
- Lin rules that they had ‘abetted’ others by deciding to stay at protest on October 1, 2019
