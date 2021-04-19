Tanya Chan leaves Kowloon City Court on Monday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Tanya Chan leaves Kowloon City Court on Monday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Prosecution witnesses lied about former lawmaker’s behaviour on night of alleged social-distancing violation, Hong Kong court hears

  • Chan is charged with taking part in an illegal gathering at HANDS bar in Sham Shui Po last April
  • Defence counsel says the two witnesses were not out socialising as they claim and were actually stalking her

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:39pm, 19 Apr, 2021

Tanya Chan leaves Kowloon City Court on Monday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
