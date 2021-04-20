The unrest at Chinese University on November 12, 2019, marked one of the most violent episodes of the protest movement. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: prosecutors urge court to proceed with trial of student in her absence, after she fled city following arrest, but judge questions fairness
- District Court is asked to determine Wong Ting-tao’s involvement in a violent stand-off between protesters and police at Chinese University in 2019
- Judge Clement Lee expresses concern over whether this would violate her right to a fair trial, protected by international covenant as applied under city’s Basic Law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The unrest at Chinese University on November 12, 2019, marked one of the most violent episodes of the protest movement. Photo: Sam Tsang