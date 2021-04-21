The plaintiff became an icon of the anti-government movement after she was hit in the eye during clashes between protesters and police in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong The plaintiff became an icon of the anti-government movement after she was hit in the eye during clashes between protesters and police in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
The plaintiff became an icon of the anti-government movement after she was hit in the eye during clashes between protesters and police in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: woman injured during intense clashes loses legal fight over police access of her medical records

  • Woman identified only as K was pursuing copies of search warrants officers used to unseal her hospital reports, arguing her privacy rights were violated
  • But Court of Appeal dismisses her bid, saying she could protect her privacy through other legal avenues and her true motive was to know scope of police investigation

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:05pm, 21 Apr, 2021

