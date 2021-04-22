Journalist Bao Choy arrives at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang Journalist Bao Choy arrives at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: RTHK freelance producer Bao Choy convicted and fined HK$6,000 over charges relating to Yuen Long mob attack documentary

  • West Kowloon Court finds RTHK contributor Bao Choy guilty of two counts of knowingly making a false statement
  • Charges relate to research for a documentary about a mob attack at Yuen Long railway station during the 2019 protests

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:00pm, 22 Apr, 2021

