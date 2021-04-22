Former lawmaker Jeremy Tam. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Former lawmaker Jeremy Tam. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge denied bail to ex-lawmaker charged under national security law after learning he was invited by US consulate ‘for coffee’, judiciary reveals

  • Former Civic Party legislator Jeremy Tam’s assistant submitted the invitations as evidence he had cut ties with foreign governments by ignoring the offers
  • But judge Esther Toh felt otherwise and said the conversations showed how influential he was

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 11:04pm, 22 Apr, 2021

