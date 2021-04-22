Former lawmaker Jeremy Tam. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong judge denied bail to ex-lawmaker charged under national security law after learning he was invited by US consulate ‘for coffee’, judiciary reveals
- Former Civic Party legislator Jeremy Tam’s assistant submitted the invitations as evidence he had cut ties with foreign governments by ignoring the offers
- But judge Esther Toh felt otherwise and said the conversations showed how influential he was
Topic | Hong Kong courts
