The Friday morning excercise was organised by the Inter-departmental Counter Terrorism Unit and the force’s operations wing. Photo: Handout
Large-scale counterterrorism drill staged at Hong Kong airport to strengthen city’s response to bomb attacks, marauding knifemen
- More than 200 police, fire and security personnel deployed for exercise drawing on experiences from Brussels bombings five years ago
- Elite police unit ‘Flying Tigers’, bomb disposal team among those tackling rampaging knifemen, explosives during Friday’s operation, which closed off a third of airport’s departure hall
