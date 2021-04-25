Wiseman Building on Fort Street, North Point. Photo: Handout Wiseman Building on Fort Street, North Point. Photo: Handout
Ageing society
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police reclassify case to murder-suicide after evidence suggests elderly man might have killed his chronically ill wife before hanging himself

  • Man, 83, was found hanging from a curtain, while his 85-year-old wife was spotted lying unconscious in North Point flat on Saturday
  • Chief Inspector Kong Sze-wan says bruises were detected on the woman’s neck, prompting officers to look at the murder-suicide angle

Danny MokZoe Low
Danny Mok  and Zoe Low

Updated: 9:23pm, 25 Apr, 2021

