Hong Kong police reclassify case to murder-suicide after evidence suggests elderly man might have killed his chronically ill wife before hanging himself
- Man, 83, was found hanging from a curtain, while his 85-year-old wife was spotted lying unconscious in North Point flat on Saturday
- Chief Inspector Kong Sze-wan says bruises were detected on the woman’s neck, prompting officers to look at the murder-suicide angle
Wiseman Building on Fort Street, North Point. Photo: Handout