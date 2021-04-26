Wong Cheuk-lai is on trial at the District Court over a Hong Kong protest. Photo: Warton Li Wong Cheuk-lai is on trial at the District Court over a Hong Kong protest. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: defendant accused of defacing Chinese flag and starting street fire ‘confessed to offences involuntarily’

  • Prosecutors accuse Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, of removing national flagoutside a swimming pool on Lantau Island, setting a fire outside the facility
  • Wong denies criminal damage, desecrating the national flag and arson offences; his lawyer says confession was coerced

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:26pm, 26 Apr, 2021

