Six men have been on trial accused of rioting and wounding offences at Yuen Long MTR station in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: six men on trial for Yuen Long mob attack were wrongly identified, lawyers argue
- Trial hears some of the group were simply bystanders and peacemakers when the violence broke out on July 21, 2019
- Prosecutors say although not all defendants were shown on CCTV to have been violent, they are all culpable under joint enterprise principle
Hong Kong protests
