Six men have been on trial accused of rioting and wounding offences at Yuen Long MTR station in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: six men on trial for Yuen Long mob attack were wrongly identified, lawyers argue

  • Trial hears some of the group were simply bystanders and peacemakers when the violence broke out on July 21, 2019
  • Prosecutors say although not all defendants were shown on CCTV to have been violent, they are all culpable under joint enterprise principle

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:51pm, 28 Apr, 2021

