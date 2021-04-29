Hong Kong’s first national security law trial is due to start on June 23. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong’s first national security law trial is due to start on June 23. Photo: Warton Li
Judges in Hong Kong’s first national security law trial rule that ‘great harm to society’ must be proven to secure terrorism conviction

  • High Court says broader societal impact beyond serious bodily injuries must be established, suggests prosecution’s interpretation of a terrorist act is too narrow
  • Tong Ying-kit, 24, has been charged under Beijing-imposed legislation with terrorism and incitement to commit secession, trial to start in June

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:12pm, 29 Apr, 2021

