Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, three others plead guilty to taking part in 2020 Tiananmen Square vigil

  • District councillors Lester Shum, Tiffany Yuen and Jannelle Rosalynne Leung also admit knowingly taking part in unauthorised assembly, an offence that could earn them five years’ jail
  • The group are the first of 26 charged over the June 4 commemoration to enter pleas; media mogul Jimmy Lai is also among the accused, two of whom have absconded

Brian Wong

Updated: 11:48am, 30 Apr, 2021

