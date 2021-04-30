Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong (centre) pleaded guilty on Friday to taking part in a banned Tiananmen Square vigil on June 4, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, three others plead guilty to taking part in 2020 Tiananmen Square vigil
- District councillors Lester Shum, Tiffany Yuen and Jannelle Rosalynne Leung also admit knowingly taking part in unauthorised assembly, an offence that could earn them five years’ jail
- The group are the first of 26 charged over the June 4 commemoration to enter pleas; media mogul Jimmy Lai is also among the accused, two of whom have absconded
