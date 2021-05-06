National security police serve a search warrant at an outlet of the children’s clothing store Chickeeduck on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong national security police search new Chickeeduck outlet over display evoking banned protest slogan
- The children’s clothing chain has previously courted political controversy with its display of statues honouring anti-government protesters
- Police source says although no arrests were made and nothing was seized, the raid served as a “warning”
