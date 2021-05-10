Marco Leung is seen standing on scaffolding outside Pacific Place on the day he fell to his death in 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Marco Leung is seen standing on scaffolding outside Pacific Place on the day he fell to his death in 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Inquest into death of protester ‘raincoat man’ begins in Hong Kong, but his family can no longer be located

  • Marco Leung was wearing a yellow raincoat when he fell from scaffolding at Pacific Place in Admiralty in June 2019 after hanging a protest banner
  • Lawyers hired by his family members say they are no longer in contact with them and neither have the relatives identified themselves to the Coroner’s Court

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:50pm, 10 May, 2021

