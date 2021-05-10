The trial centres on a July protest in Sheung Wan during the 2019 anti-government movement. Photo: Edmond So The trial centres on a July protest in Sheung Wan during the 2019 anti-government movement. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: judge declines request to withdraw from riot case over ‘bias’, says defendants had lost focus

  • Twelve out of 23 defendants on trial file joint application alleging Judge Johnny Chan had interfered with cross-examination and attacked their strategies
  • Chan argues all doubt he had cast on defence was for the sake of case management and to prevent trial from overrunning

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:28pm, 10 May, 2021

