The trial centres on a July protest in Sheung Wan during the 2019 anti-government movement. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: judge declines request to withdraw from riot case over ‘bias’, says defendants had lost focus
- Twelve out of 23 defendants on trial file joint application alleging Judge Johnny Chan had interfered with cross-examination and attacked their strategies
- Chan argues all doubt he had cast on defence was for the sake of case management and to prevent trial from overrunning
Topic | Hong Kong protests
