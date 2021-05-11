A yellow raincoat is displayed during a protest in 2019 to pay respect to Marco Leung. Photo: Winson Wong A yellow raincoat is displayed during a protest in 2019 to pay respect to Marco Leung. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protester ‘raincoat man’ wrote note blaming government, took out life insurance ahead of fatal fall, inquest hears

  • Coroner’s Court also learns protester Marco Leung had declared his preference for a ‘green’ cremation, unbeknown to his family
  • Police found a note in Leung’s backpack saying he felt ‘dejected’ about current events, and ‘could not find an answer to the future’

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:31pm, 11 May, 2021

