A yellow raincoat is displayed during a protest in 2019 to pay respect to Marco Leung. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protester ‘raincoat man’ wrote note blaming government, took out life insurance ahead of fatal fall, inquest hears
- Coroner’s Court also learns protester Marco Leung had declared his preference for a ‘green’ cremation, unbeknown to his family
- Police found a note in Leung’s backpack saying he felt ‘dejected’ about current events, and ‘could not find an answer to the future’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
